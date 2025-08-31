Sports
2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 D/ST Rankings and Analysis Released
NEW YORK, NY – The 2025 fantasy football season has kicked off, and Week 1 defense and special teams (D/ST) rankings are out. The rankings provide insights based on extensive analysis and player statistics from the previous season.
The top-ranked defense for Week 1 is the Denver Broncos, who maintained the number one position last year, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per game. They faced the Tennessee Titans this week, who will start rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Denver’s impressive performance last season included top rankings in pass rush productivity and opponents’ scoring rate, making them a reliable choice for fantasy players.
Following the Broncos are the Pittsburgh Steelers, ranked second as they head into a matchup with the New York Jets. The Steelers’ defense consistently ranked high last season, finishing fourth in turnover rate and rarely allowing significant yardage. Their matchup against the Jets, who will start Justin Fields at quarterback, makes them a strong D/ST option this week.
The Minnesota Vikings are also in the elite tier, coming in at third place. Their 2024 performance saw them ranked second in fantasy points per game, and they face the Chicago Bears in a matchup where they can exploit potential weaknesses in the Bears’ offensive line.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals round out the top five defensive rankings, facing the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, respectively. The Eagles had a strong defense last season, and the Bengals will face a struggling Browns offensive line with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
As the season begins, fantasy managers should pay close attention to analyses like these to help inform their decisions regarding defensive lineups. Following the rankings weekly can aid in making strategic moves based on matchups and team performances.
