Fantasy Premier League 2025-26: Crucial Start Strategies for Gameweek One

London, England — The 2025-26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season kicks off tonight, and the opening weeks can significantly shape your campaign. A strong start is essential to gain an edge over competitors and secure a solid overall ranking.

With the fixture list being a crucial factor for Gameweek One team planning, the opening matchups must be analyzed carefully. Crystal Palace will face Liverpool in their first competitive game, having just won the Community Shield on penalties. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur prepares for the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday.

This season marks a pivotal moment with European football complicating the schedule. Crystal Palace enters August with six competitive fixtures, including crucial midweek play-off matches as they seek reinstatement to the Europa League. In contrast, major clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City will not have midweek games once the Premier League begins.

These opening fixtures present unique opportunities. Teams competing in Europe face fewer early game pressures, while those outside Europe must contend with Carabao Cup matches. The first international break also comes quickly after the first three gameweeks, making it essential for managers to consider how fixture congestion may affect squad rotation.

With the addition of new scoring metrics, such as defensive contribution (DC) points, FPL managers must rethink strategies. Defenders like Everton‘s James Tarkowski and Nottingham Forest‘s Murillo could become valuable assets due to changes in how points are awarded. Tarkowski could have amassed enough points last season to justify his price this year.

Key players to watch this season include high-ownership stars like Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, who can consistently deliver points and should form the backbone of any FPL team. Balancing these top players with lower-cost differentials is critical for maximizing value.

Having a robust squad with reliable starters can prevent unnecessary transfers and wasted chips in early weeks. Managers are urged to resist the allure of glamorous newcomers until their performances can be evaluated. Instead, investing in players with established track records can be more beneficial.

Remember, patience is crucial in the early part of the season. The new rules provide managers with additional transfers mid-season, but it remains vital to plan the best timing for using chips effectively. Following the fixtures closely allows teams to capitalize when matchups shift.

As the FPL season unfolds, finding players with favorable fixtures will be essential to scoring points right from the start. A calm and patient approach could set the stage for a successful campaign in the bustling world of Fantasy Premier League.