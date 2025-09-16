Sports
Fantasy Roundtable Analysis of Rookie RBs and Their Season Prospects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Footballguys roundtable met for Week 2 of the 2025 season to discuss rookie running backs and their fantasy potential.
Panelists analyzed the August Average Draft Positions (ADPs) of eight rookie RBs and how their performances in Week 1 could affect their value. Jeff Blaylock highlighted that while Jeanty was the early favorite, his current status may not be as secure after recent developments.
“Croskey-Merritt seems to have emerged as the hot pick now that the presumed RB1 has been dropped. Expectations may be high, but his blocking skills might limit his effectiveness as a fantasy player,” Blaylock noted.
Mike Kashuba added, “There are still sleeper picks available. Sampson could provide good production despite concerns over his early rushing stats. His role will likely expand as the season progresses.”
The discussion then shifted to Hampton, whose Week 1 performance had mixed reviews. Some analysts expressed excitement while others raised concerns about his vision and place in the Chiefs’ offense. “Hampton has a chance to be a solid contributor, but he may share touches with Harris moving forward,” Kashuba pointed out.
Will Grant expressed confidence in Jeanty, noting his significant touch volume in Week 1, while cautioning that efficiency could improve with more repetitions. “Handling 80 percent of the rushing attempts should yield consistent scoring opportunities,” Grant stated.
Dave Kluge pointed out that another rookie had garnered a majority of the touches in their debut, making them a reliable starter for the short term. “Such high usage is rare, even if the efficiency is low. It’s promising for fantasy owners,” Kluge added.
The roundtable wrapped up with predictions about the rookie running backs, expressing optimism about several players emerging as valuable assets this season while remaining cautious about their long-term roles depending on team dynamics and performance consistency.
