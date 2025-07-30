Fantasy Sports Promotions Heat Up Ahead of NFL and MLB Seasons

NEW YORK, NY – As the NFL and MLB seasons gain momentum, fantasy sports promotions are surfacing, attracting users with enticing offers. Fantasy Alarm shared its top MLB picks for July 29, 2025, showcasing standout players to help fans maximize their daily fantasy lineups.

The Chicago White Sox are a key focus, leading the MLB with a .254 ISO and .371 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. They will go against Jesús Luzardo, who has struggled significantly in his last few games.

For participants looking to enhance their lineups, Lucas Giolito faces the New York Yankees today. He has shown promise with an 8.3 K/9 ratio since June 1. Giolito is projected to surpass 16.5 outs, making him a solid choice for fantasy players.

Fans should also consider Shane Boyle, who is set to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Yankees. With a strikeout projection of 5.5, Boyle has a chance to excel given his strong performance in earlier spot starts this season.

In related news, Underdog Fantasy is offering incentives as the NFL season translates into fantasy football excitement. New users who register with promo code ALARM can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, boosting their chances to win this season.

The promotional opportunities don’t stop there. Users can jump into Best Ball Mania or other daily player picks, enhancing their fantasy experience. A timely deposit can yield significant bonuses, increasing the bankroll efficiently for eager fantasy takers.

BetMGM Casino also joins the fray with their own enticing offer, giving new members a chance to receive over $1,000 in rewards. The casino features a 100% deposit match along with additional bonuses, making it a standout choice for gamers’ entertainment needs.

This season presents a unique chance for fantasy enthusiasts to stack bonuses, build competitive lineups, and dive into an array of promotions that enhance the excitement of fan engagement. Be sure to take advantage of the latest offers and elevate your fantasy sports experience through the upcoming games.