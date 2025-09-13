Far-Right Rally in London Draws Controversial Speakers and Thousands of Attendees

London, England – A large far-right rally in London is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees this Saturday, amidst growing tensions following the controversial killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The rally, organized by Tommy Robinson, will feature high-profile speakers including former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and UK personality Ant Middleton.

The event is planned to take place in central London and is being heavily marketed by Robinson, who aims to capitalize on increasing support for far-right movements in the UK. Ant Middleton, known for his special forces background and far-right rhetoric, is also set to address the crowd, alongside various European politicians representing far-right parties.

In addition to Bannon and Middleton, other American figures such as Joey Mannarino, a right-wing commentator, plan to participate. Mannarino has recently made headlines with controversial remarks regarding rape allegations. This lineup underscores a rising trend of transatlantic far-right collaboration.

Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychology professor and cultural commentator, remains unconfirmed for the event. Despite a previous association with Robinson, recent silence around his participation has left many questioning his appearance.

The Metropolitan Police are preparing for substantial crowd control as they impose restrictions for safety, citing violence at past events involving Robinson. Authorities are urging Muslim communities in London not to alter their plans in light of the rally, emphasizing the importance of public safety and inclusivity.

Commanding officer Clair Haynes acknowledged concerns within Muslim communities regarding potential anti-Muslim sentiments at the rally, given historical context and previous instances of offensive behavior at Robinson’s events. “Everyone should be able to feel safe traveling into and around London,” Haynes stated.

The event comes on the heels of Kirk’s assassination, which has sparked outrage and mobilized supporters. A suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and charges are expected to be filed next week. Fellow activists and community members have expressed mixed emotions about the aftermath of Kirk’s death, with some emphasizing the need for peace and understanding in a politically charged atmosphere.

Simultaneously, a counter-protest organized by Stand Up to Racism is also scheduled to take place, featuring prominent MPs such as Zarah Sultana and Diane Abbott. They aim to oppose the far-right rhetoric and promote inclusivity instead, when they march towards Whitehall.

As this collective wave of far-right activism rises, questions remain about the future of these movements and their impact on society. Nick Lowles from Hope Not Hate remarked, “This rally signifies movement to the right, and we still don’t know where it is headed.”