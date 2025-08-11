Farewell Ceremony for FC Porto Legend Jorge Costa Set for August 7

Porto, Portugal – The final farewell to Jorge Costa will take place this Thursday, August 7. The FC Porto club announced the details of the memorial for the former footballer and football director who passed away on Tuesday, August 5, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a statement, FC Porto informed that the public farewell events will begin at 3:00 PM on Wednesday at the Estádio do Dragão. Doors to Parking 1 will be opened for members, fans, and the public to pay their respects to the legendary captain.

This tribute will continue until 10:00 PM. Following the public homage, Jorge Costa’s funeral will be held at the Igreja de Cristo Rei in Porto at 10:30 AM on Thursday.

A seventh-day mass is scheduled for 7:00 PM on the following Tuesday, August 12, at the same church.