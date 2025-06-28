Fargo Baseball Tournament Kicks Off With 16 Teams Competing

FARGO, N.D. — The summer tradition continues as the F-M Invitational American Legion baseball tournament begins on Friday, June 27, hosting 16 teams across four local fields. This is the fifth annual event honoring the late baseball legend, with pool-play games set to kick off action in the community.

The defending champions, Fargo Post 400 Stars, enter the tournament boasting an 11-6 record and a strong 4-0 in the North Dakota Class 2A Legion baseball conference. After a tough showing at the Jr. Jay CWS Classic, the team’s head coach, Donn Bryant, emphasized the importance of playing elite competition to foster skill development in his players. “Getting everyone at-bats where they see tough pitching is only going to help you in the future,” Bryant said.

Fargo Post 400’s roster includes notable talents like outfielders Alex Christofferson and Kane Mathiason, and infielders Coleston Senn and Ethan Doll. Other competitors in their pool include Bismarck Post 1, Bloomington #1, and Bayport from Minnesota, adding to the competitive mix.

In a strong showing, Fargo Post 2 (16-5) aims to capitalize on recent victories, including a doubleheader sweep against the Grand Forks Royals. Post 2 currently leads the state AA Legion standings with an undefeated record in conference play. Head coach Luke Rustad highlights the importance of a versatile pitching staff that keeps the team competitive. “Our pitching has kept us in the game and allowed our bats to come alive,” Rustad noted.

The tournament will feature several brackets, including the Jack Williams bracket, which consists of teams like Thief River Falls and Orono-Maple Plain. Tournament play begins Friday with multiple games scheduled at various venues, including Jack Williams Stadium and Starion Bank Field.

The championship game is set for Sunday, June 29, with the top teams battling for glory after a weekend filled with high-stakes matches and community support. Fans are eager to witness the thrill of youth baseball in action throughout the tournament.