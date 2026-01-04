Fargo Man Charged in Serious Stabbing Outside Downtown Bar

FARGO, N.D. — A 33-year-old Fargo man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing incident outside a downtown bar last week. James Edward Angstman was charged on Tuesday, following an event that left a man hospitalized with severe injuries.

The stabbing occurred on December 27 outside The Empire bar located at 424 Broadway N. Fargo police responded to the scene around 10:26 p.m. and found the victim on the ground, receiving first aid for multiple stab wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered three stab wounds: one to the left chest, one to the left buttocks, and another to the upper back. The wound to the chest resulted in a collapsed lung, and the victim was taken to Sanford Medical Center, where he remained until December 30.

According to court documents, witnesses reported that a fight broke out between Angstman and the victim. Most bystanders attempted to separate the two and were not involved in the altercation. Two eyewitnesses provided detailed accounts of the incident to investigators.

One witness stated he directly observed the conflict, claiming to have seen Angstman pull a yellow-handled folding knife and stab the victim multiple times. This witness later found the knife on the ground but did not see where it went. A second witness indicated he was trying to help the victim when he noticed the stab wounds and described finding a utility-style knife with an orange handle nearby.

Although officers searched the area, they did not recover the knife. Surveillance video and data from a license plate reader revealed that Angstman’s vehicle left shortly after the 911 call at around 10:29 p.m.

Police detained Angstman shortly after the incident at his home, where officers noted blood on his jeans and hands. Angstman claimed the blood resulted from a head injury he sustained earlier. During an interview, after being read his Miranda rights, he admitted to being heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Angstman recounted a verbal argument with the victim that started at another bar, The Bismarck, before they moved to The Empire. He stated he did not recall any physical confrontation but remembered yelling. He denied acting in self-defense, suggesting that if he had, he would not have left the scene without contacting the police.

Court documents indicated probable cause that Angstman knowingly caused serious bodily injury with a dangerous weapon.