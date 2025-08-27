Fargo Parents Charged with Child Neglect After Infant’s Tragic Death

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo couple faces three counts of felony child neglect following the death of their three-month-old baby. Court documents reveal disturbing living conditions for their three children, including the presence of methamphetamine in one child’s system.

On July 26, 2024, Fargo police received a call from Nickolas Shearer, who reported that his baby was not breathing. When first responders arrived, they found the infant cold to the touch and showing signs of death, prompting them to stop life-saving measures. Their other children, aged one and two, were taken into protective custody.

According to court documents, officers struggled to open the apartment door due to garbage blocking the entrance. Once inside, they noted a strong odor of rotten food, with food items scattered across the apartment. The three-month-old was found in a diaper overflowing with waste, surrounded by flies, and the apartment temperature registered at 80 degrees.

Further searches revealed clutter throughout the home, with rotten food found in the refrigerator and dirty dishes piled in several areas. Both parents admitted to investigators that their living conditions were unsuitable for children. Nickolas stated that Alie had propped a bottle of formula for the baby while it lay on the couch. Hours later, the infant was discovered unresponsive.

An autopsy ruled the cause of death as “unexplained sudden infant death with intrinsic factors” and classified the manner of death as “undetermined.” A toxicology report indicated that the one-year-old sibling tested positive for methamphetamine, while the other two children tested negative.

Although both parents denied recent drug use in the household, they acknowledged past usage. Additionally, the baby’s toxicology report showed cotinine, a breakdown product of nicotine.

Investigators also found a troubling text message sent hours before the infant’s death, stating, “I think it was pop.” Alie claimed they sometimes gave soda to help another child with congestion but denied giving it to the baby.

Nickolas and Alie Shearer were charged and served warrants for their arrest on August 14, 2024. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for October 1, 2024.