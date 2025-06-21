Fargo Tornado Remembered on 68th Anniversary of Destruction

FARGO, N.D. — June 20 marks 68 years since the devastating Fargo Tornado struck North Dakota and Minnesota. The tornado, which began on June 20, 1957, carved a nine-mile path through Fargo and Moorhead, ultimately traveling over 27 miles into Minnesota.

At its widest, the tornado stretched 500 yards across. During this natural disaster, 12 people lost their lives and 103 were injured, making it the deadliest tornado in North Dakota’s history. It remains one of only two F5 tornadoes confirmed in the state.

The destruction caused by this tornado was significant, leading to advancements in how tornadoes are categorized. In its aftermath, the Fujita Scale was established, providing a standardized method to measure tornadoes based on the damage inflicted on buildings and vegetation.

The legacy of the Fargo Tornado serves as a reminder of the potential power of nature and the importance of safety measures during severe weather events.