Farm Worker Dies After Falling During ICE Raid on Cannabis Farm

Camarillo, California – Jaime Alanís, a 57-year-old farm worker, died from injuries sustained during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Thursday at Glass House Farms in Ventura County. The incident resulted in the arrest of approximately 200 workers suspected of being undocumented immigrants.

Alanís, originally from Huajúmbaro, Michoacán, Mexico, fell nearly 30 feet from a greenhouse roof while reportedly trying to escape from ICE agents. His family described him as a “hard-working, innocent farmer” who was the sole provider for his wife and daughter. A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support his family, quickly exceeding its goal of $50,000.

According to family members, Alanís called his wife to inform her that he was hiding as authorities arrived at the farm. Tragically, shortly after this call, he fell from the roof, suffering catastrophic injuries, including a broken neck and fractured skull.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), stated Alanís was not in law enforcement custody at the time of the fall. McLaughlin noted that agents called for immediate medical assistance upon learning of his injuries.

More than 500 protesters gathered at the farm as the raid unfolded, leading to clashes with law enforcement. The DHS reported that during the operation, ten children were identified on-site and have been safeguarded from potential exploitation.

In light of the tragic incident, the United Farm Workers (UFW) organization has vowed to assist Alanís’s family. The UFW issued a statement expressing condolences and emphasizing the need for support for the families affected by the raids.

The raids have intensified fears among immigrant communities across Southern California, as the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies continue to create chaos and uncertainty in these neighborhoods.

As the dust settles from this tragic event, the family and community are left grappling with the consequences of these enforcement actions and the loss of an innocent life.