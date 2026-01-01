Business
Fashion Designers Shine at 2025 Red Carpet Pregnancies
LONDON, England — The 2025 fashion season showcased a stunning array of maternity styles on the red carpet, highlighting high-profile designers who embraced the trends of expecting stars. At the recent Fashion Awards, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy while donning a custom Marc Jacobs outfit, designed to reflect the event’s theme of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’
The Fenty Beauty mogul dazzled in a black bonded barathea wool Spencer jacket layered over a gray morning-stripe wool bodysuit. Her look further garnered attention with a coordinating pinstripe skirt featuring a tied-jacket bustle, complemented by a polka dot satin cravat and a stunning custom hat by Stephen Jones.
Also making headlines at the awards, Ellie Goulding captured the crowd’s attention with a daring Givenchy gown. The semi-sheer, lingerie-inspired ensemble boasted a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt that contributed to an ethereal aesthetic.
Moreover, Richie Grainge stunned attendees at the Variety Hitmakers event in Los Angeles, opting for a sleeveless cream Schiaparelli gown. Ornate lace details adorned the dress, enhancing her graceful silhouette.
At the premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’ in London, actress Zawe Ashton announced her second pregnancy in a sky-blue silk crepe gown by Emilia Wickstead. The design featured cascading ruffles and a regal flowing cape, marking a celebratory moment for the fashion icon.
