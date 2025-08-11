News
Fatal Collision in Pittsburgh Leaves One Dead After Shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A man is dead after being shot and then struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh‘s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Monday night.
Police responded to the 6900 block of Wiltsie Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot twice, once in the chest and once in the leg, lying in the street.
Witnesses reported that after the gunfire, the man was hit by a car. Police officers provided first aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The Pittsburgh Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Details about the shooting and the vehicle involved have yet to be released. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
As the investigation continues, police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.
