Fatal Crash on Highway 97 Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

BEND, Ore. — A woman was killed and six others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Thursday evening, according to the Oregon State Police.

Troopers reported that the northbound vehicle crossed the center line near milepost 145 and collided with a southbound vehicle around 9:49 p.m. The woman driving the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, along with a passenger and four juveniles from Oregon City, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver suffered minor injuries, while the other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours as authorities conducted their investigation. The crash remains under investigation by local law enforcement.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police if they have any information regarding the incident.