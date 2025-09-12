Fatal Frame II Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Early 2026

Tokyo, Japan — Koei Tecmo announced on September 12, 2025, that it will release a remake of the iconic horror game, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, for the Nintendo Switch 2. This upgraded version is set to launch in early 2026.

The remake retains the chilling narrative of the original, which revolves around twin sisters Mio and Mayu. The players will navigate the haunted Minakami Village, urging Mio to find her missing sister while overcoming terrifying spirits.

In the game’s unique twist, players will employ the Camera Obscura, a mystical camera that captures ghosts in photos, to ward off malevolent spirits and survive the horrors that lurk in the village.

The original Fatal Frame II debuted on the PS2 and Xbox and has since gained a fanbase worldwide. A Wii Edition also briefly launched in Japan, highlighting the game’s enduring popularity.

While a precise release date for the remake has not yet been disclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating experiencing the classic horror through the enhanced capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2.