Father-Son Duo Pitches Sensory-Friendly T-Shirt on Dragon’s Den

London, England — A father-and-son team recently pitched their unique sensory-friendly T-shirt on the popular BBC show, Dragon's Den. Max Palfrey, just 11 years old, made his debut as one of the youngest entrepreneurs to appear on the series, accompanied by his father, Matt.

The T-shirt, designed with sensory needs in mind, features built-in pop-fidget toys integrated into the hem. This innovative product was inspired by Max’s own experiences as a neurodivergent individual, aiming to provide comfort and engagement for others with similar sensory needs.

The shirts are priced at £19.99 and come in a variety of colors. They are available in both children’s and adult sizes, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Max expressed excitement about sharing their invention with the Dragons and hoped to secure both funding and support for their venture. “I want to help other kids who feel like me,” he said during their pitch.

Whether they secure a deal remains to be seen, but the T-shirt duo’s initiative marks a significant step in raising awareness about sensory-friendly clothing.