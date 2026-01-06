Entertainment
Father-Son Duo from Prince William to Appear on NBC’s ‘The Wall’
Triangle, VA – A father-son duo from Prince William County will make their television debut on the January 5 episode of NBC’s game show, ‘The Wall’. Steven Hardeman, 56, and his son Seth, 20, filmed the episode in June 2024 in California. The show will air at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seth, a senior at George Mason University studying history, called the taping a significant bonding experience for him and his father. They shared that many twists await viewers, alongside an ‘exciting’ ending, as promised by the elder Hardeman during an interview.
‘What led to our appearance is, actually, my great mother,’ Seth said, referring to his grandmother who crafted a detailed letter to the show’s casting team about Steven’s background.
Steven Hardeman is recognized for his heroism on September 11, 2001, when he evacuated people from the Pentagon while off-duty. He received the Declaration of Valor Award from then-Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore in 2002 for his efforts. Reflecting on that day, Hardeman described seeing smoke around the Pentagon and feeling an immediate urge to help.
Now a security officer at Triangle Elementary School, Steven previously served as a police officer for 15 years. He noted that being chosen for the show was a surprise as they had always watched it together. With his wife submitting their application, Steven said they never imagined competing on the show.
Seth, who also teaches as a substitute at the elementary school, emphasized the strong bond developed between them during the trip. The pair hiked ten miles before filming, allowing them to connect and prepare for the competition.
Steven described the experience of participating in the show as a ‘roller coaster of emotions,’ highlighting the relationships and trust built during the game. The show is known for its potential to win significant cash prizes, with over $35 million awarded to date.
‘The Wall’ is designed to be an emotional journey, and Steven teased an ‘amazing’ conclusion to their episode, encouraging viewers to tune in and see their adventure unfold.
