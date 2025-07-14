Fauja Singh, Legendary 114-Year-Old Marathon Runner, Dies in Road Accident

Beas Pind, Punjab — Iconic marathon runner Fauja Singh, known as the “Turbaned Tornado,” has passed away at the age of 114 after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in his home village on July 14, 2025. The incident occurred while he was crossing the road around 3:30 PM, prompting immediate transportation to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Born on April 1, 1911, Fauja Singh gained international fame after beginning his marathon career at the age of 89. He became the oldest person to finish a full marathon at 100 years old, completing the 2011 Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Singh became a source of inspiration for many, achieving several age-group records and continuing to compete even at 101 years old.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed deep sadness over Singh’s passing. In a message posted on social media, he described Singh as a “symbol of resilience” whose spirit inspired countless individuals. “His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab,” Kataria wrote.

Fauja Singh’s running journey was sparked by personal loss, as he took up running after the death of his wife and son. His accomplishments included serving as a torchbearer for both the 2004 Athens and 2012 London Olympic Games. His biography, “Turbaned Tornado,” authored by Khushwant Singh, captured his extraordinary life and the barriers he broke regarding age and athleticism.

The global running community mourns the loss of a remarkable athlete whose achievements redefined possibilities and encouraged others to challenge age-related limitations. Singh is remembered not just for his records but for the message he imparted: determination knows no age.