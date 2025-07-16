Fauja Singh, World’s Oldest Marathon Runner, Dies at 114 After Car Accident

Beas Pind, Punjab, India – Fauja Singh, a British-Indian man and believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner, died at the age of 114 after being struck by a car on Monday. Singh was crossing a road in his native village when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Singh gained global fame as he set numerous records for running marathons, including becoming the first person over the age of 100 to complete a full marathon in 2011. Despite his remarkable achievements, the Guinness World Records did not officially recognize his record due to a lack of birth documentation. His British passport listed his birth date as April 1, 1911, but Singh’s trainer pointed out that birth records were not kept in India at the time.

His running club, Sikhs In The City, expressed profound sadness over Singh’s passing. In a social media statement, the club said, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity, Fauja Singh, has passed away in India.” They announced plans to dedicate all upcoming events to honor him.

Sikh community leader Harvinder Singh mentioned that authorities are working to locate the vehicle involved in the incident. “A search is under way, and the accused will be caught soon,” he affirmed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Singh, referring to him as an “exceptional athlete with incredible determination” and praised his impact on fitness among youth. Many friends and fans shared their condolences on social media, recalling his inspiring journey that began when he took up running at the age of 89.

Singh started running to cope with the grief of losing his wife and son. Following these tragedies, he relocated to London, where he engaged with a community of runners that changed the course of his life. He made his marathon debut at the London Marathon in 2000 and continued to compete until the age of 101.

Among his memorable achievements, Singh participated in the 2012 London Olympics as a torchbearer and starred in an Adidas campaign alongside sports legends. His mantra for a long life was simple: “Eating less, running more, and staying happy.”

In his later years, Singh divided his time between India and the UK, hoping to meet his family and coach again. His spirit and legacy in athleticism and inspiration will continue to motivate many worldwide.