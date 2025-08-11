The Favors Discuss Life, Horror Films, and Celebrity Encounters

LOS ANGELES, CA – The new pop duo The Favors, comprised of singers Ashe and Finneas, recently shared insights into their personal lives in a light-hearted interview. The pair discussed everything from their biggest favors to one another to their unusual habits before falling asleep.

Ashe revealed that the biggest favor anyone has done for her was having someone drive her car from Los Angeles to San Jose. ‘That’s a five-and-a-half-hour drive!’ she said. Finneas reminisced about turning 18 when someone rented him an electric car for his birthday, only for it to stop in the mountains. His father had to rescue him and his girlfriend after the key fob disconnected.

The duo also opened up about their secret skills. Finneas admitted he has a talent for impressions, though he refused to demonstrate. Ashe expressed her interest in being on reality TV, specifically the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” or “Orange County.” Finneas jokingly mentioned he would like to join “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”.

When asked about their sleep routines, Ashe said she often watches the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to fall asleep, while Finneas prefers the comfort of “Family Guy.” Ashe has taken to watching horror films, including the “Conjuring” series, saying she is now so desensitized that she falls asleep during them.

In a quirky conversation about hotel stays, Ashe mentioned she disinfects everything as soon as she checks in. Finneas chuckled at this, saying he simply turns off any annoying TV loops that play automatically.

They also reminisced about their earlier experiences, including childhood jobs that now seem questionable. Finneas disclosed that he took part in market research as a child, which he now views as child labor.

When it comes to advice that has shaped their outlooks, Finneas shared a piece he received from a mastering engineer: “If something ever goes wrong, you just rock out.” Ashe thought it was great advice from her mother, who always encouraged her to pursue her dreams without limits.

Ashe also recounted a cringeworthy moment when she approached actress Margot Robbie at a Halloween party, saying they looked alike, while Finneas admitted to an embarrassing blunder at Taylor Swift‘s birthday party.

Finally, the duo wrapped up their conversation with a light-hearted debate about the ideal length of men’s shorts, illustrating their playful chemistry. The Favors continue to capture attention with their music and lively personalities.