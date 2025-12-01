FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Criticism in Leaked Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A leaked report reveals significant concerns about FBI Director Kash Patel, describing the agency as a “rudderless ship” under his leadership. The 115-page assessment, based on accounts from 24 sources, outlines a troubling environment characterized by fear and low morale within the FBI.

The report was compiled by a national alliance of retired and active-duty FBI special agents and analysts and submitted to congressional judiciary committees. Insiders allege that Patel lacks the necessary experience to lead the FBI effectively and that managers are hesitant to make decisions without direct orders for fear of losing their positions.

Sources within the FBI portray Patel’s first six months in office as concerning, stating he is “in over his head”. One source noted he “lacks the requisite knowledge” of the agency’s complex investigative functions. The report indicates that fear of job loss is leading managers to wait for directions rather than taking initiative.

Critics also point to Patel’s past, where he publicly accused the FBI of being part of a “deep state” conspiracy against former President Trump. This historic stance, combined with controversial proposals for overhauling the FBI, contributes to the paralysis described in the report.

In response to the allegations, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson expressed confidence in Patel, stating, “FBI Director Patel is a critical member of the President’s team and he is working tirelessly to restore integrity to the FBI.”

Since his appointment in February 2025, Patel has faced scrutiny for various reasons, including refusing to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein without proper justification and prematurely announcing an arrest in an ongoing investigation that had to be retracted.

The report raises additional concerns from international law enforcement partners, indicating fears that the current leadership may harm global cooperation. The anonymous authors, citing their need for confidentiality due to potential repercussions, have emphasized that the intention was not to create a “hit piece” but to highlight significant issues within the agency.

This report will likely influence ongoing discussions in Congress, as lawmakers prepare to receive the assessment this week.