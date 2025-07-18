FBI Faces Uncertainty as Season 8 Approaches After Intense Finale

New York, NY — CBS‘s flagship drama series, FBI, experienced dramatic changes at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 TV season, raising questions about its future. In March, CBS announced the cancellation of spin-offs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, while confirming FBI’s renewal for an eighth season.

The season 7 finale, which aired on May 20, left fans in suspense after an intense storyline involving Special Agent Isobel Castille and a bomb explosion in New York City. Isobel, portrayed by Alana De La Garza, was believed to have been fatally injured but ultimately survived—though her fate remains uncertain. As she congratulated her team, she suddenly fainted, leading Agent Maggie Bell to announce, ‘She doesn’t have a pulse.’

This shocking cliffhanger has left viewers questioning if Isobel will return for the upcoming season. De La Garza hinted at this uncertainty during an interview in May, stating, ‘Literally you have to tune in to see. I mean, it is a legit cliffhanger.’

Agent Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd, may also face changes when the eighth season kicks off. His previous partners have met tragic ends, and his current partner, Dani Rhodes, portrayed by Emily Alabi, may only appear in one episode next season. According to reports, Alabi’s character will wrap up her storyline, while a new character is set to be introduced, taking her place.

In contrast, Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, played by Zeeko Zaki, was safe from harm in the season finale and has expressed his love for the show, though he has not confirmed his return. Zaki stated, ‘It’s super fun. My favorite part of the job is the stunt days.’

The fate of Maggie Bell, portrayed by Missy Peregrym, remains similarly ambiguous. Despite facing life-threatening situations throughout season 7, she emerged unscathed. Peregrym has also not made a public statement regarding her return for the next season.

As the developments unfold, viewers are eager to know which cast members will return. Isobel’s cliffhanger has particularly worried the audience, while other cast members have expressed hope for her survival. A.S.A.C. Jubal Valentine, played by Jeremy Sisto, said, ‘I hope she’s alive. My first hope.’

FBI season 8 is set to premiere on CBS on Monday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they await answers about their favorite characters.