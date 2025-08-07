FBI Ousts Key Officials Amid Controversial Investigations

Washington, D.C. — The FBI is ousting at least three officials, including former acting director Brian Driscoll, in a significant shake-up linked to recent investigations. Sources informed Fox News that the removals include Walter Giardina, a special agent involved in the case against Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, and Steven Jensen, the acting director of the Washington Field Office.

Driscoll previously served as the acting director of the FBI and played a role in the agency’s direction prior to Kash Patel‘s confirmation as director. Jensen has been a key figure in the investigations surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.

Senior FBI officials communicated that the affected agents must leave by Friday, although they did not provide individual reasons for the dismissals. An individual with knowledge of the situation described the move as “retribution.”

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News regarding the matter. The investigation and its implications continue to draw significant attention as the agency navigates political pressures ahead of the 2024 elections.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.