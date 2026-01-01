News
FBI Reports Surge in Bitcoin ATM Scams Costing Americans Millions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FBI has reported that more than $333 million was fraudulently taken from Americans through bitcoin ATM scams in 2025. This figure marks a significant increase from the previous year’s losses of approximately $250 million, highlighting a troubling trend in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency.
According to FBI statistics, fraudsters have increasingly employed bitcoin ATMs to deceive victims. These kiosks allow individuals to deposit cash and transfer it to digital wallets worldwide. A spokesperson for the FBI emphasized that the rise in scams is not showing any signs of slowing down.
Amy Nofziger, director of fraud victim support at AARP, noted, “Requesting crypto is now the No. 1 preferred method of criminals. It is a huge problem.” The nature of these transactions makes it extremely difficult for victims to retrieve their funds once sent.
In September, the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin, claiming that the company profited from undisclosed fees while victims lost their money to scams. The lawsuit alleges that 93% of transactions through their machines in D.C. were fraudulent.
Athena Bitcoin has denied these allegations, asserting that they provide robust fraud warnings and consumer education. They state, “Just as a bank isn’t held responsible if someone willingly sends funds to someone else, Athena does not control users’ decisions.”
Law enforcement agencies have begun cracking down on the issue. AARP has advocated for stricter regulations, including capping the amount users can deposit at cryptocurrency ATMs, which various states have started to implement. At least 17 states have enacted laws aiming to regulate these kiosks, with some cities even moving to ban them altogether.
In addition to scams involving bitcoin ATMs, the FBI revealed that digital scammers exploited other methods, resulting in an estimated nationwide loss of $16.6 billion last year. Scammers typically use advanced tactics to manipulate their victims, such as posing as authorities or using technology to spoof phone calls.
Experts warn that the anonymity of bitcoin transactions makes it an attractive option for criminals. “They look pretty much like a regular ATM, but you do not withdraw cash; you put cash in to buy cryptocurrency,” Nofziger explained.
Victims of such scams, like a recent case of a woman drained of her life savings, are often isolated from support while the fraud is underway. Fortunately, consumer awareness campaigns and law enforcement efforts seek to protect potential victims and recover stolen funds.
