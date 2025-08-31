FBI Searches for Mother of Minnesota Mass Shooter in Florida

NAPLES, Florida — Federal agents searched for Mary Grace Westman, the mother of Robin Westman, on Wednesday after her son committed a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 18 others during a back-to-school service.

Agents were seen arriving at Westman’s apartment in East Naples soon after the shooting. Video footage captured several casually dressed agents approaching her front door, calling out, “Miss Westman.” However, she did not respond.

Mary Grace Westman, who previously worked at Annunciation Church and signed off on her son’s legal name change to Robin, is currently not cooperating with the investigation. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke at a press conference Thursday, saying, “We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother. But there continue to be efforts made to get that done.”

Despite the unsuccessful attempt to speak with her, police executed four search warrants on Wednesday, retrieving numerous electronic devices and other evidence from her residence.

Mary Grace Westman has hired criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry to manage inquiries from the media. Garry stated, “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability.” He emphasized that she retained his services to deal with such calls.

Her son, 23-year-old Robin Westman, expressed regrets about his gender transition in disturbing online videos and had planned to attack the church to inflict pain on the children, knowing the layout from his time there as a pupil.

The victims of the shooting have been identified, and many remain hospitalized, with some in critical condition.