FCC Chair Threatens Disney Over Kimmel’s Controversial Comments on Kirk’s Death

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take regulatory action against Disney and ABC on Wednesday over comments made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel regarding the suspected killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel suggested that the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, might align with pro-Trump sentiments, calling out what he termed efforts by the ‘MAGA Gang’ to downplay the political implications of the murder. Kimmel stated, ‘We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.’

Carr, in an interview with political commentator Benny Johnson, labeled Kimmel’s remarks as ‘some of the sickest conduct possible.’ He underscored the FCC’s ability to revoke broadcasting licenses, suggesting that Disney and ABC could face consequences if they fail to address Kimmel’s conduct. ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way,’ Carr warned.

Furthermore, Carr criticized Kimmel as ‘talentless’ and highlighted the responsibility of broadcasters to operate in the public interest. He indicated that the FCC could pursue allegations of news distortion against ABC and other local licensees if they continue airing Kimmel’s segments without change.

Following Kirk’s assassination, which was described as politically charged, Carr noted that no motive for the shooting had been definitively established. However, he expressed concern over Kimmel’s insinuations connecting the shooter to conservative ideologies.

Disney and ABC have yet to respond to Carr’s statements. This is not the first instance of Carr targeting ABC; he previously hinted at possible actions against the network concerning comments made on ‘The View’ about President Trump.

As this controversy unfolds, calls for Kimmel to apologize have emerged, with Carr stating that a suspension from the network could also be warranted. The FCC chairman emphasized the importance of maintaining a standard of integrity in public broadcasting.

The broader narrative highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and major media networks, reflecting concerns about journalism standards and free speech.