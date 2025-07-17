FDA Approves Juul’s E-Cigarettes with Tobacco and Menthol Flavors

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for the sale of Juul‘s e-cigarettes and refill cartridges in tobacco and menthol flavors, according to a source familiar with the issue.

This decision comes as the industry anticipated a shift in regulatory policies under the Trump Administration, which was expected to ease restrictions on new vaping products and smoking alternatives.

Juul has faced challenges in its journey to receive approval for its products. Some companies have experienced significant delays in the FDA’s review process for new nicotine products, while Juul itself has fought off rejections in court. The FDA previously authorized four varieties of tobacco and menthol-flavored pods and the e-cigarette device but had initially concluded that Juul failed to demonstrate that their sale would benefit public health.

A month later, after an appeal from Juul, the ban was temporarily lifted. The FDA has faced criticism from both companies and lawmakers for its slow product approvals and its inability to address the growing market of unauthorized products. The agency has acknowledged the need for additional resources to overcome these obstacles.

As of now, the FDA has not responded to requests for comments from reporters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported this development.