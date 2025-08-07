FDA Issues Class II Recall for Mislabeled Sweeteners

Salem, Oregon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class II recall for two sweetener products due to mislabeling. NuNaturals, Inc., based in Eugene, Oregon, initiated a voluntary recall for select lots of its Organic Pure Stevia and Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener on July 14. The FDA classified the recall as a Class II risk on August 1.

A Class II risk classification suggests that the use of the mislabeled products may result in temporary health consequences, with serious health risks considered remote. According to the FDA, the recall follows concerns that bottles labeled as Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener actually contained stevia powder, and vice-versa for the Organic Pure Stevia.

The impacted products were distributed to retailers and consumers nationwide. They were packaged in plastic bottles weighing either 0.71 oz or 1 oz with white caps. Consumers are advised not to consume these products, especially those who may have allergies to ragweed or related plants, as they may be sensitive to stevia.

Nobody has reported illnesses related to the misuse of these products, according to both NuNaturals and the FDA. The company has not disclosed specific retail locations where the items were sold.

The FDA emphasizes that food producers must recall misbranded items to protect consumer health. The recall is ongoing, and consumers are encouraged to check their cabinets for the affected items.

If you possess any of the recalled sweeteners, you should stop using them and discard them safely.