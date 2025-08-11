FDA Issues Major Recall of Popular Power Stick Deodorants Nationwide

Horsham, Pennsylvania — A major recall has been issued for popular Power Stick deodorants across the United States, classified as a Class II risk by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall affects over 67,000 products and was voluntarily initiated by A.P. Deauville on July 10.

The FDA announced the recall’s classification on July 31. The affected products include Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant (Powder Fresh), Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant (Spring Fresh), and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant (Original), sold at retailers like Dollar Tree.

According to the FDA, the recall is due to violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, which ensure drug products are made under quality systems that guarantee their identity, strength, quality, and purity. Class II recalls are issued in situations where the use of a product may lead to temporary health issues or where the risk of serious health consequences is low.

In a statement, A.P. Deauville noted, “Our antiperspirant/deo sticks and shower products are manufactured in our FDA regulated factory. We choose to own our factory and ensure you can afford our great products.” The company, which also produces shampoos and other personal care items, had a settlement in 2005 with the California Air Resources Board over volatile organic compound emissions.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled deodorants and follow guidance from retailers or the manufacturer regarding returns or disposal. The specific regulations that were not met in this instance have not been detailed by the FDA.

The FDA’s enforcement report indicates that this recall process is ongoing.