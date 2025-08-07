FDA Issues Recall for Mislabelled NuNaturals Sweeteners Amid Health Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A recall of two sweetener products has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to a significant mislabeling error. NuNaturals, Inc., based in Eugene, Oregon, initiated the voluntary recall of select lots of its Organic Pure Stevia and Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener on July 14. The FDA later classified the recall as Class II on August 1, which indicates the potential for temporary or medically reversible health issues.

The affected products include 1-ounce bottles of Organic Pure Stevia and 0.71-ounce bottles of Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener. The recall affects products sold nationwide but did not specify which stores carried the items. Both products were packaged in plastic bottles with white caps.

The labeling error resulted in monk fruit powder mistakenly packaged in bottles labeled as Organic Pure Stevia, and stevia powder in bottles labeled as Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener. This identification mistake poses health risks, particularly for individuals with allergies or sensitivities. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms, such as hives and swelling, to severe complications like anaphylaxis.

The FDA encourages customers to read product labels meticulously and avoid items with allergens. The agency specifies that food producers recall items when mislabeling occurs or when there is a health hazard. Consumers who have these sweeteners are advised to stop using them and discard them instead of returning to retail locations.

Currently, there have been no reported adverse health effects related to this recall. However, consumers are urged to be vigilant. Those experiencing any symptoms after consumption are recommended to report such incidents to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information system for monitoring.

This recall reflects ongoing quality assurance challenges in the natural food industry, where demand for health-conscious products continues to rise. As companies expand production and distribution, the risk of labeling errors increases, emphasizing the importance of accurate labeling for consumer safety.