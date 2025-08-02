FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a series of food recalls due to undeclared allergens, prompting health concerns across the country.

On July 14, Bunge North America Inc. announced a voluntary recall of 64,800 pounds of its NH European Style Butter Blend. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that milk, a common allergen, was not listed on the product’s label. The FDA classified this recall as Class II, indicating that exposure could cause temporary health issues but poses a remote chance of serious consequences.

Milk is one of the nine major food allergens recognized by federal law, alongside eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame. Reactions to milk can vary widely, from mild symptoms like hives to severe reactions such as anaphylaxis, which could be fatal.

On the same day, Jalux Americas, Inc., operating as J.sweets, recalled multiple batches of its L’espoir and Drycapot cookies. This recall was prompted by undeclared milk and tree nuts in the products. The FDA classified this as a Class I recall, meaning there is a high probability of serious health risks from consumption.

Almost 6 percent of American adults and children are affected by food allergies, according to the CDC. Both recalls serve as crucial reminders for consumers with food allergies to read labels carefully.

As of July 17, no illnesses have been reported associated with these recalls. Both companies have urged consumers with allergies to return the products for a full refund and to avoid consuming them until further notice. Bunge North America Inc. and Jalux Americas, Inc. have committed to improving their manufacturing processes to prevent such oversights in the future.