Los Angeles, CA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against consuming certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. The warning was announced on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified the FDA of potential Cesium-137 detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports. Following this, the FDA conducted tests on frozen shrimp from Indonesia’s BMS Foods and confirmed the presence of the radioactive material.

Despite the findings, the FDA stated that no contaminated shrimp has entered the U.S. food supply. However, they recommend a recall of all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the initial detection of Cesium-137.

The FDA advises consumers to throw away any Great Value raw frozen shrimp purchased recently from Walmart that matches the descriptions provided in their press release. The contaminated shrimp may have been handled under insanitary conditions, raising safety concerns.

Cecium-137 can cause severe health effects, including radiation sickness and an increased risk of cancer from prolonged exposure. The FDA is currently working with distributors and retailers to ensure all contaminated products are recalled.

Officials emphasized that anyone who suspects exposure to high levels of Cesium should speak to their healthcare provider. The FDA is continuing its investigation into how the contamination occurred, coordinating with Indonesian regulators for detailed information.

As a precaution, the FDA has barred all products from BMS Foods from entering the U.S. until the company resolves the contamination issues. This decision underscores the FDA’s commitment to protecting public health against radiation exposure.