FDA Warns Against Eating Frozen Shrimp Sold at Walmart

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about certain frozen shrimp products sold at Walmart. These products may be contaminated with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope that poses health risks if consumed.

The FDA’s alert, released on Tuesday, follows reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports. The shrimp in question was processed by Indonesia’s BMS Foods.

The FDA confirmed that although they found traces of the isotope, no shrimp that tested positive has entered the U.S. food supply. Despite this, the agency is recommending a recall of all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after positive tests were reported.

Consumers who purchased Great Value raw frozen shrimp are advised to throw away any products matching the provided descriptions. A spokesperson for the FDA stated, “If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product.”

Walmart has confirmed that affected shrimp products were distributed in 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas. The company emphasized its commitment to customer safety and will provide full refunds for returned products.

Cesium-137 is known to cause an elevated risk of cancer with long-term exposure. The FDA’s current investigation aims to ensure that consumers are fully protected against this potential threat. As a preventive measure, all shrimp from BMS Foods are banned from entry into the U.S. until further notice.

Healthcare providers recommend that anyone who suspects exposure to elevated levels of Cesium-137 consult with them for further guidance. The situation remains under investigation as the FDA collaborates with suppliers and retailers.