Health
FDA Warns Against Eating Frozen Shrimp Sold at Walmart
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about certain frozen shrimp products sold at Walmart. These products may be contaminated with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope that poses health risks if consumed.
The FDA’s alert, released on Tuesday, follows reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports. The shrimp in question was processed by Indonesia’s BMS Foods.
The FDA confirmed that although they found traces of the isotope, no shrimp that tested positive has entered the U.S. food supply. Despite this, the agency is recommending a recall of all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after positive tests were reported.
Consumers who purchased Great Value raw frozen shrimp are advised to throw away any products matching the provided descriptions. A spokesperson for the FDA stated, “If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product.”
Walmart has confirmed that affected shrimp products were distributed in 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas. The company emphasized its commitment to customer safety and will provide full refunds for returned products.
Cesium-137 is known to cause an elevated risk of cancer with long-term exposure. The FDA’s current investigation aims to ensure that consumers are fully protected against this potential threat. As a preventive measure, all shrimp from BMS Foods are banned from entry into the U.S. until further notice.
Healthcare providers recommend that anyone who suspects exposure to elevated levels of Cesium-137 consult with them for further guidance. The situation remains under investigation as the FDA collaborates with suppliers and retailers.
Recent Posts
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama