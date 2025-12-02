FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday

New York, NY – The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) and the FDNY Foundation are hosting a meet-and-greet and autograph signing for the 2026 Calendar of Heroes on Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the FDNY Fire Zone, located at 61 W. 48th Street in Manhattan.

Members of the public are invited to this special occasion, where they can meet the firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics featured in the calendar. Attendees can secure a signed copy for a $25 donation and have the opportunity to take photos with the featured FDNY members.

Giving Tuesday is recognized as a global day of generosity, encouraging individuals to engage in charitable acts, kindness, and volunteerism. This annual event aims to inspire people to give back to their communities.

Proceeds from the FDNY Calendar of Heroes, along with merchandise and apparel sold at the FDNY Shop, directly benefit the FDNY Foundation. These funds are used to enhance training programs and support the brave men and women of the FDNY, helping to keep New Yorkers safe.

The 2026 Calendar of Heroes is also available for purchase online at FDNYShop.com.