Federal Agents Conduct Raids on Cannabis Farms in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A group of federal agents carried out raids on cannabis farms in Ventura County on Thursday morning, detaining individuals in the area. The operation took place at Glass House Camarillo Cultivation located on Laguna Road near Las Posas Road.

The nursery is officially approved for cannabis licenses, according to public records. Around 20 agents created a staging area at the site, forming a skirmish line that kept onlookers at a distance. Some agents deployed flash bangs to disperse crowds who got too close.

Witnesses captured video of a law enforcement SUV that struck a street sign while attempting to maneuver around a flatbed truck carrying a forklift at a nearby intersection.

Raquel Sanchez, a volunteer with Rapid Response Network, expressed her distress over the scene. “It’s a horrible sight. It’s heart-wrenching,” she said, adding that the whole area was blocked off. The encroaching federal presence raised concerns about immigration detainees hiding in the heat.

“(The federal agents) are targeting the most hardworking people,” Sanchez stated. “They don’t have the luxury to miss work. They are just gambling being deported on a daily basis.”

Local news outlet NBC Los Angeles reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for further confirmation regarding the raids. Although President Trump previously acknowledged the importance of migrant workers to American farmers, recent enforcement actions in Southern California align with his administration’s promise to increase deportations.

Nationwide, more than 55,000 immigrants have been taken into ICE custody in recent months. Approximately 28% of these individuals have criminal convictions, with 25% facing pending charges. Nearly half are categorized as “other immigration violators.” California, with its 10.6 million immigrants, leads the nation in immigrant population.

Witnesses also reported chaotic scenes at Glass House Farms locations in Carpinteria and Camarillo. Advocates from the 805 Immigrant Coalition confirmed the raids began around 10 a.m., urging community members to gather at the sites to support those potentially affected.

Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, clarified that local law enforcement was not involved in the actions taken by ICE, though they received calls expressing concern about the federal activity.

By 10:30 a.m., immigrant rights advocates arrived at the Camarillo location, where they saw heavily armed National Guards and plainclothes agents. Reports indicated that agents fired tear gas at protesters gathered nearby.

This developing story continues to evolve as organizations like the 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network actively engage with affected families.

ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice have not responded to requests for comment regarding the raids.