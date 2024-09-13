News
Federal Government Declares Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration
The Federal Government has officially declared Monday, September 16, 2024, as a public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Mawlid. This day commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government. The declaration was communicated through a statement by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on Friday.
In his address, Dr. Tunji-Ojo extended his congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on this significant occasion. He encouraged them to utilize this period to pray for lasting peace and the prosperity of an egalitarian nation.
The minister also urged Muslims and all Nigerians to embrace the values of patience, sacrifice, and resilience during this time.
