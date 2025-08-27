News
Federal Government Takes Control of Union Station Management
WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that his department is taking over management of Union Station, the main transportation hub in Washington. This decision reflects the federal government’s increasing influence over the nation’s capital.
Duffy made the announcement in a statement before joining Amtrak President Roger Harris at Union Station for the launch of the NextGen Acela, a new high-speed train. He stated that Union Station has “fallen into disrepair” and emphasized that it should be a “point of pride” for the city.
“By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost,” Duffy said. His remarks resonated with President Donald Trump, who recently emphasized the need to beautify Washington.
In a related effort, Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officials to address what he claims is a rise in violent crime in the city. While local police statistics indicate a decline in violent crime in recent years, Trump has asserted, without evidence, that the statistics are misleading.
National Guard troops have been observed patrolling inside and outside Union Station since the launch of Trump’s anti-crime initiative earlier this month. Recently, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced backlash from opponents of federal intervention during their visit to the area.
During the train launch event, Duffy is expected to discuss efforts to transform Union Station into a world-class transit hub, as outlined in a Transportation Department advisory. Earlier this year, Duffy addressed public safety concerns in a letter to Amtrak’s chief operating officer, requesting an updated plan for improving safety at Union Station.
Recent Posts
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis