Federal Government Takes Control of Union Station Management

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that his department is taking over management of Union Station, the main transportation hub in Washington. This decision reflects the federal government’s increasing influence over the nation’s capital.

Duffy made the announcement in a statement before joining Amtrak President Roger Harris at Union Station for the launch of the NextGen Acela, a new high-speed train. He stated that Union Station has “fallen into disrepair” and emphasized that it should be a “point of pride” for the city.

“By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost,” Duffy said. His remarks resonated with President Donald Trump, who recently emphasized the need to beautify Washington.

In a related effort, Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officials to address what he claims is a rise in violent crime in the city. While local police statistics indicate a decline in violent crime in recent years, Trump has asserted, without evidence, that the statistics are misleading.

National Guard troops have been observed patrolling inside and outside Union Station since the launch of Trump’s anti-crime initiative earlier this month. Recently, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced backlash from opponents of federal intervention during their visit to the area.

During the train launch event, Duffy is expected to discuss efforts to transform Union Station into a world-class transit hub, as outlined in a Transportation Department advisory. Earlier this year, Duffy addressed public safety concerns in a letter to Amtrak’s chief operating officer, requesting an updated plan for improving safety at Union Station.