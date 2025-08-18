News
Federal Immigration Activity Near LA Schools on First Day of School
LOS ANGELES, CA — Federal immigration activity was reported near several campuses of the Los Angeles Unified School District on Thursday, the first day of school. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho addressed the incidents, stating that they did not disrupt the day’s events.
Carvalho noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity was documented “close enough” to four district schools but occurred outside a two-block radius of the campuses. The schools affected were Bakewell Primary Center, Harte Prep Middle School, Cortines School of Visual & Performing Arts, and Victory Boulevard Elementary and STEAM Magnet.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) alerted the district about one incident, while other information was sourced from community partners, Carvalho explained. “We activated our protocols and quickly notified the schools, the workforce, and every family member who has children enrolled in our school system,” he said.
Despite concerns over immigration enforcement, Carvalho reported that there was no need for a lockdown at the affected campuses, and attendance was not impacted. The district recorded a 92% attendance rate on the first day, a slight increase of 2% compared to last year.
In the days leading up to the school year, the district engaged in extensive conversations with parents to alleviate fears related to immigration raids. Last week, ICE conducted operations in the area, contributing to heightened apprehension among families.
Recent Posts
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop