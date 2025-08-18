Federal Immigration Activity Near LA Schools on First Day of School

LOS ANGELES, CA — Federal immigration activity was reported near several campuses of the Los Angeles Unified School District on Thursday, the first day of school. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho addressed the incidents, stating that they did not disrupt the day’s events.

Carvalho noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity was documented “close enough” to four district schools but occurred outside a two-block radius of the campuses. The schools affected were Bakewell Primary Center, Harte Prep Middle School, Cortines School of Visual & Performing Arts, and Victory Boulevard Elementary and STEAM Magnet.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) alerted the district about one incident, while other information was sourced from community partners, Carvalho explained. “We activated our protocols and quickly notified the schools, the workforce, and every family member who has children enrolled in our school system,” he said.

Despite concerns over immigration enforcement, Carvalho reported that there was no need for a lockdown at the affected campuses, and attendance was not impacted. The district recorded a 92% attendance rate on the first day, a slight increase of 2% compared to last year.

In the days leading up to the school year, the district engaged in extensive conversations with parents to alleviate fears related to immigration raids. Last week, ICE conducted operations in the area, contributing to heightened apprehension among families.