News
Federal Judge Allows Criminal Charges Against Wisconsin Judge to Proceed
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – A federal judge has denied a motion from Circuit Judge Hannah C. Dugan to dismiss criminal charges against her, allowing the case to move forward. Judge Lynn Adelman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled on Tuesday that Dugan’s claims of judicial immunity are not valid in this situation.
The indictment charges Dugan with concealing a person from arrest and obstructing immigration enforcement. Prosecutors allege that in April 2025, Dugan confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside her courtroom, insisting they needed a judicial warrant to arrest a noncitizen defendant and ordering them to leave.
According to the indictment, Dugan later allowed the defendant and his attorney to exit through a non-public door, informing them he could appear remotely at his next court hearing. Federal authorities argue Dugan’s actions obstructed the removal proceedings run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
In her motion to dismiss, Dugan claimed her actions were protected under absolute judicial immunity. She argued that the charges violated the Tenth Amendment by interfering with state court authority. However, Judge Adelman stated that while judges are immune from civil suits, the Supreme Court has not extended this immunity to criminal liability.
Adelman emphasized that judicial acts can lead to unlawful outcomes and that immunity does not protect against allegations of corrupt intent. The judge added that Dugan’s claims involving the Tenth Amendment and federalism issues would require more factual exploration, making them inappropriate for resolution during a dismissal motion.
The case is set for a further hearing on September 3, following a magistrate judge’s earlier recommendation.
Recent Posts
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis