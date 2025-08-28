Federal Judge Allows Criminal Charges Against Wisconsin Judge to Proceed

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – A federal judge has denied a motion from Circuit Judge Hannah C. Dugan to dismiss criminal charges against her, allowing the case to move forward. Judge Lynn Adelman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled on Tuesday that Dugan’s claims of judicial immunity are not valid in this situation.

The indictment charges Dugan with concealing a person from arrest and obstructing immigration enforcement. Prosecutors allege that in April 2025, Dugan confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside her courtroom, insisting they needed a judicial warrant to arrest a noncitizen defendant and ordering them to leave.

According to the indictment, Dugan later allowed the defendant and his attorney to exit through a non-public door, informing them he could appear remotely at his next court hearing. Federal authorities argue Dugan’s actions obstructed the removal proceedings run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In her motion to dismiss, Dugan claimed her actions were protected under absolute judicial immunity. She argued that the charges violated the Tenth Amendment by interfering with state court authority. However, Judge Adelman stated that while judges are immune from civil suits, the Supreme Court has not extended this immunity to criminal liability.

Adelman emphasized that judicial acts can lead to unlawful outcomes and that immunity does not protect against allegations of corrupt intent. The judge added that Dugan’s claims involving the Tenth Amendment and federalism issues would require more factual exploration, making them inappropriate for resolution during a dismissal motion.

The case is set for a further hearing on September 3, following a magistrate judge’s earlier recommendation.