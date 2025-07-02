Federal Judge Blocks DHS from Ending TPS for Haitian Immigrants

NEW YORK, July 1 — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end temporary deportation protections and work permits for approximately 521,000 Haitian immigrants. The ruling preserves the program until its scheduled expiration date in February 2026.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan issued the decision on Tuesday after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tried to rescind President Joe Biden’s TPS extension. The agency initially announced plans to end the program on August 3, but Judge Cogan stated that DHS did not follow proper procedures as mandated by Congress.

“Secretary Noem does not have statutory or inherent authority to partially vacate a country’s TPS designation,” Cogan said. He emphasized that the interests of Haitians living in the U.S. far outweigh any potential harm to the government.

In February, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem‘s department rescinded the TPS extension, arguing that it was never intended to serve as a permanent asylum solution. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for DHS, expressed disappointment with the ruling, stating that the decision undermines the President’s constitutional authority.

A group of Haitian TPS holders, along with churches and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), filed the lawsuit in March. They argued that Noem had not conducted a necessary review of conditions in Haiti before deciding to end TPS prematurely.

Conditions in Haiti remain dire, with over a million individuals displaced amidst rampant gang violence and ongoing political instability. “This is an important step,” said Manny Pastreich, president of SEIU Local 32BJ, representing many TPS holders. “While the fight is far from over, we will continue to advocate for our members and community.”

The ruling comes amid a broader fight against immigration policy changes initiated by the Trump administration, which has emphasized a hardline approach. In May, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed an end to TPS for Venezuelans, suggesting similar actions could be taken for other groups.

Judge Cogan’s ruling reinstates TPS for Haitians and will allow the case to continue moving forward, providing temporary relief to many families.