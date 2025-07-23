Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee announced Wednesday that he will not decide this week whether to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from jail, a ruling that may influence his potential deportation.

Abrego Garcia is facing human smuggling charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. His lawyers argue that the case against him relies on unreliable witness testimony. One key witness, questioned during the hearing, reportedly reached out to others from jail, raising concerns about coordinated testimony.

Homeland Security special agent Peter Joseph acknowledged he did not know of any communication between the witnesses, which could indicate connections between their accounts. “That’s always a possibility,” he stated.

The controversy around Abrego Garcia intensified after he was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March. This action violated a 2019 court order that protected him due to risks of gang violence in his home country, despite claims from the Trump administration suggesting he was affiliated with the MS-13 gang—all allegations he has consistently denied.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw is weighing whether to uphold a previous ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes, who found that Abrego Garcia was entitled to release. Holmes had indicated he posed no flight risk or danger to the community, proposing conditions for his release, including electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Crenshaw to reverse Holmes’ decision, arguing that Abrego Garcia should remain in custody due to concerns about public safety and flight risks.

If released, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are prepared to detain Abrego Garcia again and may initiate deportation proceedings, potentially targeting countries such as Mexico or South Sudan.

Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in Maryland, seeking to prevent further deportation attempts. His legal team has requested a 72-hour hold to prevent any immediate deportation if he is released.

Activists and supporters rallied outside the Nashville court on Wednesday, advocating for fair treatment for immigrants and expressing concerns regarding the integrity of the legal process against Abrego Garcia.

The judge has not announced a timeline for his decision on the matter.