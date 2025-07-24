News
Federal Judge Delays Immigration Case of Kilmar Abrego García
Washington, D.C. – A federal judge in Tennessee has paused the release of Kilmar Abrego García, who was expected to be freed following a ruling by another magistrate. Judge Barbara Holmes issued the stay of release for 30 days, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal and García’s legal team to seek further options.
Holmes’ decision came just hours after two other federal judges ordered García’s release. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw and Judge Paula Xinis from Maryland sided with García, who has become a symbol of the injustices tied to the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.
Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of García’s attorneys, stated, “These rulings represent a significant rebuke and a crucial protection for Kilmar’s due process rights.” He emphasized the importance of this legal protection after García was previously deported without notice.
Judge Crenshaw rejected a motion by the Administration to reverse Holmes’ prior order, asserting that the government did not provide enough evidence to prove that García posed a danger to the community. Crenshaw highlighted that the government’s concerns could be addressed through conditions of García’s release.
Previously, Judge Holmes had granted García’s release but feared he would be detained again by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon release. The Department of Homeland Security had indicated intentions to deport him again to either Mexico or South Sudan.
Judge Xinis added conditions for García, requiring ICE to inform his lawyers about any intended deportation 72 hours in advance and ordered his return to Maryland, where he lived with his family.
At 29, García was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March amidst broader claims by the Trump Administration connecting him with criminal gangs, which he has denied. His case gained attention after the government acknowledged the administrative error in his deportation.
García returned to the U.S. on June 6, but not to resolve the prior mistake. Instead, he faced new charges as a dangerous criminal accused of trafficking undocumented migrants. He has remained in custody in Tennessee awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.
Ama Frimpong, legal director of the advocacy group CASA, expressed hope following the judges’ decisions, noting that they provide some protection for García and relief for his family. “This is not the end of our struggle; it is a moment of accountability,” she stated. “Our fight for true justice for Kilmar continues, and when we fight, we win.”
Recent Posts
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push