Federal Judge Denies Bid to Open Federal Reserve Meetings to Public

Washington, D.C. — A federal judge has denied a request from an investment firm seeking to make the Federal Reserve‘s meetings public. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Monday, states that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not a government agency and therefore not subject to the federal Sunshine Act requiring public access to government meetings.

The lawsuit was filed by Azoria Capital, an investment fund allied with former President Donald Trump. The firm was attempting to challenge the FOMC’s longstanding practice of holding meetings behind closed doors. Howell noted that the meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, planned to discuss interest rates.

During the hearing, Howell raised concerns about the timing of the lawsuit, suggesting that it could be a publicity stunt for Azoria’s new investment fund. “I do note it’s very unusual,” she remarked, referencing an interview by Azoria’s CEO, James Fishback, where he talked about the lawsuit on Fox Business. Howell expressed skepticism, saying, “Using the filing of a lawsuit as a business strategy to build publicity is not a particularly welcome development.”

Fishback contends that the FOMC’s practices could be undermining Trump’s economic agenda due to high interest rates. Following Howell’s ruling, Fishback expressed determination to continue the legal battle for transparency, stating, “Azoria looks forward to continuing our case and fighting for transparency and accountability for all Americans.”

This lawsuit is part of ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve. The case also underlines broader challenges facing the FOMC, as it continues to conduct critical discussions in secrecy, a practice that could now face renewed scrutiny following the judge’s comments.