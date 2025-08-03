Federal Judge Extends TPS for 60,000 Immigrants Amid Controversy

San Francisco, California — A federal judge has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 60,000 immigrants from Central America and Asia, including those from Nepal, Honduras, and Nicaragua. U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson ruled on Thursday that the current conditions in these countries do not warrant the termination of TPS.

Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem‘s direction, TPS was set to end for approximately 7,000 Nepalese immigrants on August 5, as well as for 51,000 Hondurans and nearly 3,000 Nicaraguans by September 8. Noem stated that both Honduras and Nicaragua have made significant progress since Hurricane Mitch devastated them in 1998.

The judge’s decision halts those terminations while the case moves forward in court. The next hearing is set for November 18. Thompson criticized the administration for lack of an objective review of conditions in these countries, mentioning that the end of TPS could lead to economic losses and family separations.

“If the protections were not extended, immigrants could suffer from loss of employment, health insurance, be separated from their families, and risk being deported to countries where they have no ties,” Thompson said.

Lawyers for the National TPS Alliance argue that Noem’s decisions are rooted in political motives tied to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. They believe the terminations of TPS are discriminatory and driven by racial bias.

During the proceedings, Attorney Ahilan Arulanantham expressed outrage at the expedited timeline given to immigrants to leave the U.S. “They gave them two months to leave the country. It’s awful,” he stated.

In response to the ruling, Honduras’ Foreign Minister Javier Bu Soto described it as “good news,” stating that it recognizes the rights of his citizens living in the U.S.

Thompson emphasized the principles of freedom and the American dream in her order, noting that immigrants deserve to live without fear during the ongoing litigation. The Trump administration has previously ended TPS for hundreds of thousands, including Venezuelans and Haitians.