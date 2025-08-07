Federal Judge Halts Construction of Controversial Immigrant Detention Center

MIAMI, Fla. — A federal judge on Thursday ordered work to pause on the new immigrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” located in the Florida Everglades. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued the ruling amid concerns regarding potential environmental violations.

The construction halt will last for 14 days, allowing for legal arguments to determine if it violates environmental laws. While operations at the facility can continue, further construction, including filling, paving, or adding infrastructure, will be suspended.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians have urged Judge Williams to fully block the project, as they claim it threatens sensitive wetlands that harbor protected flora and fauna. The area is also seen as sacred by the Miccosukee Tribe, raising concerns over the long-term environmental impact and cultural significance.

“We welcome the court’s decision to pause construction on this deeply concerning project,” said Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress. “This land is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people.” He emphasized that the tribe would continue to fight for their rights and protect their homeland.

The facility’s construction has raised questions about whether essential environmental impact studies were bypassed. Attorneys for the state contend that Florida’s management of the site exempts it from the National Environmental Policy Act, a claim being challenged by the plaintiffs.

Located about 50 miles west of Miami, Alligator Alcatraz was assembled rapidly, potentially housing over 3,000 detainees with various temporary structures. Critics fear the facility’s proximity to tribal land could lead to detrimental effects on local communities and ecosystems.

The court’s decision follows a brief hearing where only a handful of witnesses were presented. As discussions resume next week, expectations remain high about the potential implications for the future of the facility.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.