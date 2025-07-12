Federal Judge Orders DHS to Stop Racially Biased Stops in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has conducted stops and arrests without probable cause, particularly targeting individuals based on race, language, or occupation. U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued this ruling after a case brought by the ACLU of Southern California, which highlighted constitutional violations by the department.

In her decision, Frimpong mandated that DHS develop new guidelines for officers to determine ‘reasonable suspicion’ that do not rely on a person’s race, language, or workplace. The ruling stemmed from arrests that occurred on July 7, during which individuals were detained at bus stops and other locations without any apparent justification.

The judge criticized the DHS for failing to provide adequate explanations for these arrests, stating that the administration had offered no substantial proof of lawful engagement. ‘The Court…concludes that the Stop/Arrest Plaintiffs have sufficiently shown… a likelihood of success on the question of whether the stops and arrests… have been based solely upon the enumerated factors,’ she wrote.

An attorney with the ACLU, Mohammad Tajsar, expressed optimism about the ruling, emphasizing that all individuals are entitled to constitutional protections. ‘No matter the color of their skin, what language they speak, or where they work, everyone is guaranteed constitutional rights to protect them from unlawful stops,’ he said.

The decision follows reports that DHS has made numerous arrests predominantly targeting Latino individuals, causing fear within immigrant communities. Frimpong ordered DHS to maintain records of arrests and ensure that individuals in custody have access to legal counsel.

The ACLU of Southern California is celebrating this ruling as a step towards governmental accountability for what they describe as blatant unlawful behavior. The judge’s order comes at a critical time as immigration operations continue to stir tension in communities across the region.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how DHS will respond to the new guidelines put forth by the court.