Federal Judge Rejects Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts

NEW YORK, USA — A federal judge in New York on Wednesday declined the government’s request to unseal grand jury material in the Jeffrey Epstein case, stating that prosecutors failed to prove special circumstances that would justify their disclosure.

Judge Richard Berman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled against the Justice Department’s motion, emphasizing that the grand jury material involved testimony from only one witness, an FBI agent whose statements were largely hearsay.

Berman highlighted that the documents sought to be unsealed included approximately 70 pages of transcripts, a PowerPoint exhibit, and a call log, which pale in significance compared to the extensive investigation records already in the Justice Department’s possession. “The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein files,” he stated.

The ruling marks the third time a federal judge has denied the release of grand jury evidence related to Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019, with his death ruled a suicide.

The Justice Department’s request comes amid increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, demanding transparency regarding the Epstein investigation. Attorney General Pam Bondi previously provided binders to influencers, but these did not yield new information on the Epstein case.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell for two days last month and gathered 10 hours of audio from those sessions, though no details have been released. Additionally, a court in Florida swiftly denied an unsealing request made by the Justice Department.

The lack of transparency and conflicting promises from the Justice Department have further fueled public and political frustration over the Epstein case.