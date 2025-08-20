News
Federal Judge Rejects Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts
NEW YORK, USA — A federal judge in New York on Wednesday declined the government’s request to unseal grand jury material in the Jeffrey Epstein case, stating that prosecutors failed to prove special circumstances that would justify their disclosure.
Judge Richard Berman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled against the Justice Department’s motion, emphasizing that the grand jury material involved testimony from only one witness, an FBI agent whose statements were largely hearsay.
Berman highlighted that the documents sought to be unsealed included approximately 70 pages of transcripts, a PowerPoint exhibit, and a call log, which pale in significance compared to the extensive investigation records already in the Justice Department’s possession. “The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein files,” he stated.
The ruling marks the third time a federal judge has denied the release of grand jury evidence related to Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019, with his death ruled a suicide.
The Justice Department’s request comes amid increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, demanding transparency regarding the Epstein investigation. Attorney General Pam Bondi previously provided binders to influencers, but these did not yield new information on the Epstein case.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell for two days last month and gathered 10 hours of audio from those sessions, though no details have been released. Additionally, a court in Florida swiftly denied an unsealing request made by the Justice Department.
The lack of transparency and conflicting promises from the Justice Department have further fueled public and political frustration over the Epstein case.
Recent Posts
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11
- The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
- NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
- Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: A Bold Entry into Bollywood
- MDR Dasher Keyboard Inspired by Severance Surges Past Funding Goal
- Kali Uchis Concert Celebrates Divine Femininity in San Francisco