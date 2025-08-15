FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing Lottery Tickets in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A FedEx driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing lottery scratch-off tickets from his delivery truck. Marvin N. Mann Jr., 33, was taken into custody after attempting to cash in the stolen tickets at a Circle K store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on June 27.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Mann unlawfully acquired the tickets while en route to deliver them to a retailer. Surveillance footage shows Mann giving the clerk the stolen tickets to scan for winnings.

Mann was charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on August 7. He was later booked into the York County Detention Center.

SLED further reported that during their investigation, Mann confessed to taking the tickets while on duty with FedEx.

The case highlights issues of trust in the delivery industry, as authorities work to ensure accountability among employees responsible for handling valuable items.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details may emerge as the case develops.