FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx Corp., has passed away at the age of 80, as confirmed by his family and the Washington Commanders. Smith was a minority owner of the NFL team from 2003 to 2021. He died on June 21, 2025.

The Washington Commanders released a statement mourning his death, calling him a “highly respected philanthropist and innovative businessman.” The team acknowledged his role as a minority owner and his dedication to serving the U.S. Marine Corps.

Smith, known for his business acumen, was also the father of Arthur Smith, the current offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In 2003, he purchased a minority stake in the Commanders, alongside Robert Rothman and Dwight Schar, but the trio became disillusioned with the team’s majority owner, Dan Snyder.

In 2020, under pressure to change the team’s original name, Smith publicly supported renaming the franchise. FedEx, which had the naming rights to the stadium, also issued a statement advocating for the change. The official name changed to the Washington Football Team in 2020, and then to the Commanders in 2022.

Smith’s contributions extended beyond football. He founded FedEx in 1973, revolutionizing package delivery. The company, which began as a small operation, now handles an average of 17 million shipments per day worldwide. Under his leadership, FedEx became synonymous with reliable logistics.

Throughout his career, Smith remained actively involved in sports sponsorship. FedEx is notably associated with the Memphis Grizzlies’ FedEx Forum, and Smith’s family recently donated $50 million for renovations to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, home of the Memphis Tigers.

In a tribute, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan expressed condolences, highlighting Smith’s monumental influence on the sport through sponsorships. The PGA Tour’s FedExCup points competition also bears the company’s name, recognizing its long-standing partnership with the organization.

Smith, a Marine Corps veteran, was known for his low public profile despite his business success. He made a cameo appearance in the 2000 film “Castaway,” which starred Tom Hanks, showcasing the FedEx brand on screen. Smith stepped down as CEO in 2022 but remained executive chairman until his passing, leaving a legacy in both business and sports sponsorship.