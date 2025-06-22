FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies in Memphis at Age 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx Corporation, passed away this afternoon at the age of 78, multiple sources confirm.

Smith established FedEx in 1971, revolutionizing the logistics and courier industry with his innovative vision for overnight delivery services. His commitment to efficiency and customer service transformed how packages move across the globe.

Smith’s contributions to business and philanthropy earned him recognition far beyond the shipping sector. In honoring his legacy, many industry leaders have shared their condolences and stories of his impact on corporate America.

“Fred was a pioneer in logistics and a great leader,” said John Smith, a longtime colleague. “His vision changed the way we think about shipping and delivery. He will be greatly missed.”

FedEx has not yet announced any specific plans or tributes in light of Smith’s passing, but updates are expected to follow as the company reflects on his legacy.

This news comes at a time when Memphis, where FedEx is headquartered, is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures.